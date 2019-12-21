aelf Market Capitalization Reaches $28.82 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. aelf has a total market cap of $28.82 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Allbit, Kyber Network and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.01186709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Binance, Kucoin, CoinTiger, ABCC, Koinex, OKEx, Bibox, Bithumb, Hotbit, Gate.io, Tokenomy, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, BigONE, Allbit, IDEX, Huobi, BCEX, AirSwap and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.