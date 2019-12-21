AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.51.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. 9,091,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,600. AES has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in AES by 1,375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

