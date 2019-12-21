Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Shares Up 7%

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.30, 3,618,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,741,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $136.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,815,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $1,945,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $175,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

