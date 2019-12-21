Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

NYSE:ALYA opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.41 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 851,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 272.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alithya Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

