Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

