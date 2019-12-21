Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $12.40.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

