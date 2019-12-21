Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.66. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 55,450 shares traded.

Separately, Mackie reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

