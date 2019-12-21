Almeela 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $431.00 (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Almeela has a market cap of $321,058.00 and $431.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Almeela token can currently be bought for about $0.0860 or 0.00001196 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. In the last seven days, Almeela has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Almeela alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024268 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela (CRYPTO:KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken . The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Almeela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Almeela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.