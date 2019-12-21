Amarin’s (AMRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRN. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Aegis started coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink raised their price objective on Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 7,773,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,779,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Amarin has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 381,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 236,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,565 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 31.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 78.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

