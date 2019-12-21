Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $2,400.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,234.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,173.82.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,786.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,770.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,816.57. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,496,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

