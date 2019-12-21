Amino Network Market Cap Hits $1.98 Million (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. Amino Network has a market cap of $1.98 million and $669,355.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.06715981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001391 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

AMIO is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,522,316 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world

Amino Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

