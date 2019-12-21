Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $162,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,878,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,652 shares of company stock worth $8,762,863. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 58,439 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 69,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 812,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.82. 3,490,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

