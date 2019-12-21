Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will post $111.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $417.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.40 million to $419.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $468.50 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $472.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.59. 336,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

