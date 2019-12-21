Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.16. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

