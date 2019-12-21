Analysts Anticipate PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Post $0.06 EPS

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.56 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PowerFleet an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

PWFL stock remained flat at $$6.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 215,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $180.19 million, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.31. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PowerFleet stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of PowerFleet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

