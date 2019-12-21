Analysts Expect Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $813.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) to report sales of $813.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $809.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $817.19 million. Cabot reported sales of $821.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. 661,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,596. Cabot has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,793,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,382,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,663,000 after purchasing an additional 873,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 178,945 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 839,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after buying an additional 124,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.