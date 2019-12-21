Analysts Set ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target at $265.00

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 453.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 32.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,237. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.32. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.74 and a 200-day moving average of $211.02.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

