Analysts Set Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Target Price at $25.20

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of analysts have commented on ACLS shares. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $24.81. 423,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,629. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $806.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.34. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.