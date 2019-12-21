Analysts Set Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Target Price at $22.00

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,640.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 518,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,940. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

