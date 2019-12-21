Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $16.83

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 11,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $216,848.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,810.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,847 shares of company stock worth $1,939,671 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 253,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. 1,558,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.58.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.