Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $50.78

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. ValuEngine cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on UDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.32. 3,816,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. UDR has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $483,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,944,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,857,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,343,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,783,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,986,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,327,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,257,000 after buying an additional 206,649 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

