AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $564.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the US dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime . AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.