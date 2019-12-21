Anglo American (LON:AAL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,200 ($28.94).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,153.75 ($28.33).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,144 ($28.20) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,068.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,991.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders purchased a total of 1,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,268 in the last quarter.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.