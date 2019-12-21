ANON Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $64,333.00 and $19.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01187478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119224 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

