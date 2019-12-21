Apergy (NYSE:APY) Trading 6% Higher

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) shares rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $32.50, approximately 2,181,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 575,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APY. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

