Apex (CPX) Market Cap Tops $903,703.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Apex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Bit-Z, LBank and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Apex has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $903,703.00 and approximately $37,044.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020565 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004138 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,742,327 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

