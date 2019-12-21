Apex Market Capitalization Reaches $957,083.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. Apex has a total market cap of $957,083.00 and approximately $36,273.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apex has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004155 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,742,327 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

