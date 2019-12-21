Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 1% to $1.39-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.30 EPS.

APOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 890,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,913. The company has a market capitalization of $850.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

