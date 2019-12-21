Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.92.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $279.44. 51,793,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,177,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $282.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,244.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,998 shares of company stock valued at $42,351,593 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

