Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $35.82, 1,045,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 741% from the average session volume of 124,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian S. Schade acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Also, CFO Scott M. Coiante bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 613,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,202,500 in the last 90 days.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

