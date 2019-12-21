Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at UBS Group

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

ARCE stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. 78,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,683. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arco Platform by 112.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 127,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 99,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the second quarter worth $1,975,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

