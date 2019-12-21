Ardor Price Hits $0.0412 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. Ardor has a total market cap of $41.19 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007523 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001615 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

