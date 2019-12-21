Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $530,288.00

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. Ark has a total market cap of $18.32 million and $530,288.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034394 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,259,638 coins and its circulating supply is 116,945,376 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptomate, COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

