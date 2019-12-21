Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.00

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 1085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $217,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

