Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

ASND stock opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $133.96. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,178,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,551,000 after buying an additional 2,509,034 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,060,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,099,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,024.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,802,000 after buying an additional 924,169 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

