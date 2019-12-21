ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,980,013 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,762% from the previous session’s volume of 374,825 shares.The stock last traded at $2.57 and had previously closed at $2.33.

ASLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.19. On average, analysts predict that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.