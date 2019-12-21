Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASB. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. 2,628,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,561. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,704.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,137.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,281 shares of company stock worth $1,086,936. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,489,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,620,000 after purchasing an additional 187,513 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 20.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,221,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,953,000 after purchasing an additional 379,450 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.