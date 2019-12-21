AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 8,200 ($107.87) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.92) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 174 ($2.29) on Friday, reaching GBX 7,808 ($102.71). The stock had a trading volume of 5,860,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,369.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,951.70.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

