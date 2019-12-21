ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DNB Markets cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

ATLKY opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.30. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.