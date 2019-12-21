Augur Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Augur has a market cap of $106.96 million and $5.55 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Augur has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $9.72 or 0.00135363 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Mercatox, Upbit and Koinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01187478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119224 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Koinex, HitBTC, Bithumb, ABCC, Binance, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitbns, Cobinhood, BitBay, GOPAX, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Crex24, IDEX, AirSwap, DragonEX, Liqui, Mercatox, CoinTiger, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Ethfinex, Kraken, Poloniex, ChaoEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

