Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.17. Aurcana shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 8,071 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Aurcana Corporation operates as mineral exploration company. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine loacted in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project located in Texas, the United States. The primary resource at the Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver, as well as gold, lead, and zinc. Aurcana Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

