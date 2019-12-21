Autonio Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $65.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $150,641.00 and $65.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01187478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119224 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Ethfinex, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

