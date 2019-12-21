Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Laidlaw upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.78. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.01% and a negative net margin of 136.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,880. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 124,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

