Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.67.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $131.92 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.