Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.67.
Shares of AVY opened at $131.92 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.
In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
