AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Given $19.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $19.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AVX an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AVX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 8,690.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AVX in the third quarter worth about $123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 10.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in AVX in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVX opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. AVX has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.32.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). AVX had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $377.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. AVX’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AVX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. AVX’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

