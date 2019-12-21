B. Riley Begins Coverage on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Dawson James started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Shares of FBIO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 436,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,496. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.