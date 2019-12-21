Bank of America Boosts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $190.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.00.
HELE traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.99. 429,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $178.76.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
