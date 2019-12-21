Bank of America Boosts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $190.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.00.

HELE traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.99. 429,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $178.76.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.55 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

