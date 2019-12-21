BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in BankFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BankFinancial by 131.4% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 118,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 67,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BankFinancial by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,282 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 488,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BankFinancial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFIN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.00. 93,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.