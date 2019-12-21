Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $425.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $368.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.54. 300,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,714. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $170.26 and a fifty-two week high of $374.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $5,296,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,699,605.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,870 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

