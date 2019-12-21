Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. 3,077,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,600. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

